Category: World Published on Sunday, 30 May 2021 06:38 Hits: 8

PETALING JAYA: A total of 6,999 new cases were reported on Sunday (May 30), a dip from the record high of more than 9,000 cases on Saturday (May 29). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/05/30/covid-19-6999-new-cases-reported-selangor-still-at-the-top-with-2477