Category: World Published on Sunday, 30 May 2021 02:09 Hits: 7

WASHINGTON: The theory that COVID-19 might be the result of scientific experiments has thrown a spotlight on the work of the world's most secure biolabs. While the evidence linking SARS-CoV-2 to the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China is strictly circumstantial, a number of experts want tougher ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/biosafety-level-4-lab-leak-next-pandemic-wuhan-covid-19-14913856