Category: World Published on Sunday, 30 May 2021 05:35 Hits: 8

PARIS: The global rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic is revving luxury carmakers' sales to never-before-seen heights, as order books at the likes of Lamborghini, Ferrari and Rolls-Royce burst with demand from the world's wealthy. Just like regular earners around the world, the richest cut back on ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/world-s-rich-floor-it-in-post-pandemic-luxury-car-rush-14914300