Category: World Published on Sunday, 30 May 2021 05:43 Hits: 6

LONDON: Sanjeev Gupta's Liberty Steel company - one of the world's largest steel empires - faces an uncertain future after announcing plans to sell three of its UK plants. Liberty employs 3,000 UK workers and parent company Gupta Family Group (GFG) Alliance has 35,000 employees around the world ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/meltdown--turmoil-at-uk-steel-empire-stokes-job-fears-14914312