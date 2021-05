Category: World Published on Saturday, 29 May 2021 13:40 Hits: 4

A so-called “test concert” is being held in Paris for French new wave band Indochine on Saturday evening in an experiment to see how much France can return to normal amid an improving coronavirus situation. Although attendees have to wear a mask and give proof of a negative Covid-19 test, they do not have to socially distance.

