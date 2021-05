Category: World Published on Saturday, 29 May 2021 12:55 Hits: 4

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - With the tolling of a bell and a wreath lowered into the water, Hungary marked the second anniversary on Saturday of a Budapest boat accident which killed 27 people, mostly South Korean tourists, in the worst river accident on the Danube in decades. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/05/29/with-bells-and-flowers-hungary-marks-anniversary-of-danube-boat-disaster