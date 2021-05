Category: World Published on Saturday, 29 May 2021 14:35 Hits: 4

PETALING JAYA: There are changes in timing for AstraZeneca vaccine appointments on Sunday (May 30) at two vaccination centres to avoid possible congestion. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/05/29/changes-in-timing-for-astrazeneca-appointments-on-sunday-may-30-at-two-vaccination-centres