Category: World Published on Friday, 28 May 2021 11:06 Hits: 2

Russia's state air transport agency says changes to routes from Europe to Russia as a result of the dispute between the West and Belarus over the forced diversion of a Ryanair flight to Minsk may result in longer clearance times.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-belarus-airspace-ryanair-flights/31278448.html