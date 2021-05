Category: World Published on Saturday, 29 May 2021 10:21 Hits: 1

Authorities are looking into claims a company has been charging the government for hundreds of rapid COVID tests it has not carried out. Widespread free testing for the public is key to Germany's plan for reopening.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-rapid-covid-tester-investigated-for-insurance-fraud-scheme/a-57711146?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf