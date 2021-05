Category: World Published on Saturday, 29 May 2021 10:37 Hits: 2

The remains of 215 children, some as young as three years old, were found at the site of a former residential school for indigenous children, a discovery Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described as heartbreaking on Friday.

