Mali's Coup Leader Goita Assumes Presidency

Mali's Constitutional Court appointed Friday coup leader Assimi Goita as interim president after the colonel captured the president of the transitional government and the prime minister, forcing them to resign on Wednesday.

The moves further escalate tensions in the region as leaders of the Economic Community for the West African States (ECOWAS) prepares for an emergency meeting on Sunday.

"I met with former President Jonathan this morning on the situation in Mali, where he is ECOWAS Special Envoy and Mediator. I am calling on all actors and stakeholders to come together for Mali's peace, unity, and security. We cannot afford a further escalation of this crisis," the Nigerian president Muhammad Buhari said via Twitter.

When the second coup took place, colonel Goita pledged that democratic elections would be held in 2022 as initially agreed. On Friday, he said on television that he would soon appoint a new prime minister.
 

