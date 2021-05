Category: World Published on Saturday, 29 May 2021 07:44 Hits: 7

SEOUL (Reuters) - Orphans, conscripted soldiers, and students - some appearing to be children - are "volunteering" to work manual labour in North Korea, including in coal mines, farms, and large construction projects, the country's state media have reported. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/05/29/orphans-soldiers-students-nkorea-turns-to-039volunteers039-for-coal-mines-construction