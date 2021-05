Category: World Published on Friday, 28 May 2021 21:52 Hits: 6

The double Olympic champion is banned from competing at her preferred 800-meter distance due to high testosterone levels. Semenya has switched to 5,000 meters but failed to meet the qualifying time at a race in Durban.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/caster-semenya-fails-in-late-bid-to-qualify-for-tokyo-olympics-5-000-meters/a-57709477?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf