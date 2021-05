Category: World Published on Saturday, 29 May 2021 00:14 Hits: 5

The visit has not been without controversy, with opposition parties suggesting the British prime minister should not be entertaining someone like Orban, whom they view as anti-democratic.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/boris-johnson-hosts-viktor-orban-to-discuss-a-post-brexit-period/a-57709909?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf