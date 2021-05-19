The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Amira Hass: Israeli Bombs Are Wiping Out Entire Palestinian Families. It's No Accident.

As Israel’s deadly attack on Gaza continues, we speak with Amira Hass, Haaretz correspondent for the Occupied Palestinian Territories, who says Israel’s bombing campaign is purposely wiping out entire families. “Israel has all the information about every Palestinian family, whether it is in the West Bank or Jerusalem or Gaza, let alone Palestinians in Israel,” Hass tells Democracy Now! “When the Israeli army decides to bomb such a house without bothering to tell the people to leave it, it means they take into their head a calculation that their military target is more important” than people’s lives, she says.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/5/19/palestinian_families_killed_gaza

