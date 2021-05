Category: World Published on Friday, 28 May 2021 19:32 Hits: 4

A man who threatened drivers in Hamburg after apparently yelling "Allahu Akbar" was shot and killed by the police, German authorities have said.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/german-police-shoot-dead-knife-wielding-man-in-hamburg/a-57709203?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf