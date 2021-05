Category: World Published on Saturday, 01 May 2021 10:31 Hits: 3

In East Africa and Nigeria, avocado farmers want to enter the insatiable export market. Environmental concerns cast a shadow over the crop in other parts of the world. What will African farmers do differently?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/green-gold-avocado-farming-on-the-rise-in-africa/a-57390367?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf