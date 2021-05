Category: World Published on Friday, 28 May 2021 12:47 Hits: 0

A video of the Belgian ambassador′s wife attacking two shop employees caused anger around South Korea. The woman apologised but has had her diplomatic immunity stripped.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/south-korea-belgium-recalls-ambassador-after-wife-attacks-workers/a-57700660?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf