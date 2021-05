Category: World Published on Friday, 28 May 2021 13:04 Hits: 0

Pope Francis wants to determine whether Cologne Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki made errors in handling allegations of sexual misconduct. Cologne is Germany's largest diocese.

