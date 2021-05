Category: World Published on Friday, 28 May 2021 14:35 Hits: 0

A shepherd in China saves ultramarathon runners from a deadly storm, Ethiopia pledges to plant 6 billion trees by next year, and dogs are sniffing out COVID in Thailand. DW shares some feel-good stories from this week.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/icymi-feel-good-stories-from-around-the-world/a-57701407?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf