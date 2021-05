Category: World Published on Friday, 28 May 2021 14:43 Hits: 0

The Southeast Asian nation has reported a record number of new infections for four days running. The two-week shutdown aims to bring the outbreak under control.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/malaysia-orders-total-lockdown-amid-covid-surge/a-57705363?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf