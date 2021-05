Category: World Published on Friday, 28 May 2021 15:13 Hits: 2

As NATO forces begin their withdrawal from Afghanistan, some clerics and Islamist groups sympathetic to the Afghan Taliban are accused of intensifying efforts to solicit support for the militant group.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/pakistan-taliban-donations-recruitment-on-the-rise/a-57703423?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf