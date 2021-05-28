The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Iraq’s ‘hero’ tuk-tuk drivers banned from joining anti-government protests

Iraq’s ‘hero’ tuk-tuk drivers banned from joining anti-government protests Iraq’s tuk-tuk taxis have long been a symbol of the anti-government demonstrations gripping the country since October 25, 2019. The tuk-tuks regularly enter protest sites to evacuate injured people, but the Iraqi government is cracking down on their involvement. Banned from driving in certain cities and targetted by random police checks, tuk-tuk drivers say that they’re being unfairly targeted by the authorities.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210528-iraq-tuk-tuk-taxis-banned-from-anti-government-protests

