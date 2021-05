Category: World Published on Friday, 28 May 2021 14:57 Hits: 0

French President Emmanuel Macron visited Rwanda this week as part of a process aimed at confronting France’s past "without repentance or denial”. By acknowledging France's role in the 1994 Rwandan genocide, the French president sought to turn the page on 27 years of diplomatic tensions.

