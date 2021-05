Category: World Published on Friday, 28 May 2021 17:54 Hits: 1

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland will adopt a COVID-19 certificate to help citizens move more freely across the European Union from July 19 and broadly apply the same approach to arrivals from the United States and Britain, Prime Minister Micheál Martin said on Friday. Read full story

