Published on Friday, 28 May 2021

U.S. President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on Friday addressing a rise in acts of anti-Asian bias and violence in the United States, the White House said.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-president-joe-biden-executive-order-anti-asian-american-hate-14904806