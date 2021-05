Category: World Published on Friday, 28 May 2021 17:07 Hits: 2

Spain’s postal service was trying to highlight racial inequality with a new collection of skin-colored stamps – the darker the tone, the cheaper the stamp. The result? Outrage at the organization’s perceived insensitivity to racial issues.

