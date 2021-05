Category: World Published on Friday, 28 May 2021 15:24 Hits: 1

Allegri's return as coach comes after club failed to reclaim the Serie A title under former Juventus star Andrea Pirlo.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/5/28/juventus-rehire-allegri-as-pirlo-let-go-after-one-season