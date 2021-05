Category: World Published on Friday, 28 May 2021 18:24 Hits: 2

Zakaria Hamayel, 28, struck by a bullet to the chest at a protest in Beita, south of Nablus, health ministry says.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/5/28/israeli-forces-kill-palestinian-in-occupied-west-bank-ministry