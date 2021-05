Category: World Published on Friday, 28 May 2021 13:35 Hits: 2

The Biden administration's ambitious spending and investment programs are precisely what the US economy needs to thrive in the twenty-first century. Best of all, the economic strategy now being pursued at the national level has already proven highly successful in the country's wealthiest, most dynamic state.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/bidenomics-scales-up-california-capitalism-by-laura-tyson-and-lenny-mendonca-2021-05