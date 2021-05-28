The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Is France really a chain-smoking nation?

Is France really a chain-smoking nation? When you think about a stereotypical French person, you might picture them wearing a beret, with a glass of wine in one hand and a cigarette in the other. But does France deserve this chain-smoking reputation? While many tourists say it's one of the first culture shocks they notice, statistics show the number of smokers in France is dropping dramatically. So what steps has the French government taken to get people to stop smoking? And if more and more people are quitting, why is the cliché so hard to stamp out? In this episode of French Connections Plus, Florence Villeminot and Genie Godula take a puff of France's smoking culture.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/french-connections/20210528-is-france-really-a-chain-smoking-nation

