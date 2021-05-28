Is France really a chain-smoking nation?

Category: World Published on Friday, 28 May 2021 09:30 Hits: 6

When you think about a stereotypical French person, you might picture them wearing a beret, with a glass of wine in one hand and a cigarette in the other. But does France deserve this chain-smoking reputation? While many tourists say it's one of the first culture shocks they notice, statistics show the number of smokers in France is dropping dramatically. So what steps has the French government taken to get people to stop smoking? And if more and more people are quitting, why is the cliché so hard to stamp out? In this episode of French Connections Plus, Florence Villeminot and Genie Godula take a puff of France's smoking culture.

