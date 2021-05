Category: World Published on Friday, 28 May 2021 07:41 Hits: 4

Russia says Washington's decision not to rejoin an arms control deal that has allowed unarmed aerial flights over dozens of participating countries clouds the outlook for arms control discussions during next month’s planned summit between the presidents of the two countries.

