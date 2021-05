Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 May 2021 17:03 Hits: 0

Protesters voiced anger over rising rents in the German capital and a court ruling that overturned a major price control measure. However, police said the number of participants was much smaller than expected.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/berlin-protesters-urge-end-to-soaring-rents/a-57635183?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf