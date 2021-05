Category: World Published on Thursday, 27 May 2021 14:09 Hits: 0

The Austrian Airlines flight wanted to change its route to avoid Belarus, but Russia rejected this, the airline said. Meanwhile, Belarusian national airline Belavia canceled flights to eight countries.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/russia-prohibits-austrian-airlines-flight-to-arrive-without-entering-belarusian-airspace/a-57690737?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf