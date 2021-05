Category: World Published on Thursday, 27 May 2021 15:49 Hits: 0

Huge numbers of Kenyans and many Nigerians depend on India to treat heart and kidney diseases. With travel restrictions to India, some ill Africans have been left stranded.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/how-covid-in-india-affects-patients-in-africa/a-57660610?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf