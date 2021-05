Category: World Published on Thursday, 27 May 2021 18:43 Hits: 0

He was a no-nonsense military officer who helped Ethiopia's Menelik II consolidate power over the southern territories. But Gobena Dache's legacy is not without controversy.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/gobena-dache-right-hand-man-of-ethiopia-s-emperor-menelik-ii/a-57010788?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf