Category: World Published on Thursday, 27 May 2021 19:23 Hits: 0

Over 85 political candidates have been murdered as Mexico gears up to one of its biggest elections ever. Conditions are particularly dangerous for those running for mayor.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/dozens-fall-victim-to-mexico-s-brutal-election-campaign/a-57694375?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf