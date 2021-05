Category: World Published on Friday, 28 May 2021 01:45 Hits: 3

Raman Pratasevich met with his lawyer after four days in detention. Belarusian and Lithuanian journalists were joined by the director of Reporters Without Borders in a protest vigil on the EU's eastern border.

