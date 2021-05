Category: World Published on Friday, 28 May 2021 03:02 Hits: 2

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Germany had caused "immeasurable suffering" to the Herero and Nama people, in what is now Namibia, in the early part of the 20th century.

