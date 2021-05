Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 May 2021 18:01 Hits: 0

French President Emmanuel Macron, on a symbolic visit to Rwanda Thursday, said France had "a role, a history and a political responsibility" towards Rwanda. But he stopped short of an official apology, saying France had not been complicit in the 1994 genocide.

