Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 May 2021 22:24 Hits: 0

Villarreal defeated Manchester United 11-10 on penalties to win their first major trophy after a 1-1 draw in the Europa League final as goalkeeper David de Gea missed the decisive spot-kick in a remarkable shootout.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/sport/20210526-villarreal-beat-man-united-in-penalties-to-claim-first-europa-league-title