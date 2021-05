Category: World Published on Thursday, 27 May 2021 05:23 Hits: 0

Thousands of people scrambled to flee the Congolese city of Goma on Thursday, some picking their way across landscapes scarred with lava, after officials said a second volcanic eruption could happen any time.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210527-risk-of-further-eruptions-from-volcano-in-dr-congo-sparks-mass-exodus-in-goma