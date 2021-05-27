The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Residents of DR Congo's Goma face further uncertainty after volcanic eruption

Category: World Hits: 0

Residents of DR Congo's Goma face further uncertainty after volcanic eruption When Mount Nyiragongo in the Democratic Republic of Congo erupted on May 22, thousands of people fled the nearby city of Goma. Some of them came home  to destroyed homes, power cuts and water shortages but planned to rebuild. However, recurring seismic shocks and the risk of further eruptions led authorities on May 27 to order tens of thousands of people to leave Goma once more. Our Observers shared images of the city taken during their brief return home.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/africa/20210527-democratic-republic-congo-goma-uncertainty-after-volcanic-eruption

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version