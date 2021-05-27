Residents of DR Congo's Goma face further uncertainty after volcanic eruption

Category: World Published on Thursday, 27 May 2021 14:02 Hits: 0

When Mount Nyiragongo in the Democratic Republic of Congo erupted on May 22, thousands of people fled the nearby city of Goma. Some of them came home to destroyed homes, power cuts and water shortages but planned to rebuild. However, recurring seismic shocks and the risk of further eruptions led authorities on May 27 to order tens of thousands of people to leave Goma once more. Our Observers shared images of the city taken during their brief return home.

