Category: World Published on Thursday, 27 May 2021 19:06 Hits: 0

The UN Human Rights Council decided Thursday to create an open-ended international investigation into violations surrounding the latest Gaza violence, and into "systematic" abuses in the Palestinian territories and inside Israel.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210527-un-human-rights-body-orders-probe-of-systematic-abuses-in-israel-palestinian-territories