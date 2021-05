Category: World Published on Friday, 28 May 2021 03:19 Hits: 2

Germany for the first time on Friday recognised it had committed genocide in Namibia during its colonial occupation, with Berlin promising financial support worth more than one billion euros to aid projects in the African nation.

