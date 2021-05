Category: World Published on Friday, 28 May 2021 04:27 Hits: 1

Australia’s Victoria state reported fewer new local COVID-19 cases on Friday, the first day of a one-week hard lockdown imposed to contain a highly-infectious outbreak which authorities said could become uncontrollable.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/australia/20210528-australia-s-victoria-state-enters-weeklong-lockdown-to-combat-covid-variant-cluster