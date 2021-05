Category: World Published on Friday, 28 May 2021 06:20 Hits: 2

Hong Kong media tycoon and outspoken pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai was sentenced to more jail time Friday over his role in an anti-government protest in 2019, as authorities step up a crackdown on dissent in the city.

