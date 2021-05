Category: World Published on Friday, 28 May 2021 06:34 Hits: 1

IPOH: The High Court here will conduct an inquiry involving the two main witnesses in the rape trial of former Perak executive councillor Paul Yong Choo Kiong. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/05/28/paul-yong-rape-trial-judge-to-interview-main-witnesses-to-decide-if-they-can-testify-behind-closed-doors