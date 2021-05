Category: World Published on Friday, 28 May 2021 02:00 Hits: 2

OTTAWA: The United Nations' International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) agreed on Thursday (May 27) to investigate the forced grounding of a Ryanair passenger plane in Minsk, an incident that prompted international outrage. ICAO's 36-nation governing council acted after the United States and ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/un-aviation-body-to-probe-belarus-plane-grounding-first-report-14902442