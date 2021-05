Category: World Published on Thursday, 27 May 2021 20:21 Hits: 3

Ride-hailing apps in Africa are trying to innovate to protect women. Does a female driver plus a female rider equal safety?

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Africa/2021/0527/By-women-for-women-African-ride-hailing-apps-attempt-to-put-safety-first?icid=rss